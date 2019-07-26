GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Equifax data breach has been a hot topic this week. The credit bureau agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement for customers who had their personal information compromised.

Criminals have been paying attention, too. And they plan to get in between you and that settlement.

So you need to find out soon if you're eligible, from the right source. 147 million Americans are impacted by this data breach.

They set up a website that'll use your last name and part of your social security number to see if you're one of them. Click here to access it.

If you are, you need to file a claim. Click this link to do that.



Option 1 is free credit monitoring or a $125 cash payment. Option 2 would be a larger cash payment if someone stole your identity because of the breach - or you spent money trying to fix the problem. Option 3 is 7 years of free identity restoration services.



