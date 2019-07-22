Equifax compromised the data of 147 million people….. and now they're going to pay-- literally. The settlement with the government is $425 million. Sounds good.

So -- how do you get your hands on the money? You file a claim. Now??? Nope. The claims process doesn't start until after court approval, so who knows when.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW?

*Sign up for Federal Trade Commission updates so you'll know when the claim portal even opens

*Get paperwork together: any receipts, invoices from freezing your credit report, fees you paid to an accountant or attorney, money you spend on unauthorized charges losses, credit monitoring, even postage or phone charges.

*Chronicle your time. Did you put in hours trying to fix the mess that came with the data breach? The settlement could pay you $25 for each hour up to 20 hours.

WHAT COULD YOU GET?

*Up to 10 years of free credit monitoring or $125 if you decide not to enroll because you already have credit monitoring

*$25 for every hour you spent fixing the issue (up to 20 hours)

*Up to $20,000 per person (that’s where that paperwork comes in handy!)

*6 Free Credit Reports a year

HOW THE MONEY WILL BE ISSUED

Check or an issued debit card