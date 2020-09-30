Are you registered to vote? How to check and how to register.

You can't register on election day. You will need to get it done either in-person, online or by mail.

You can't escape the call to vote, to get an absentee ballot, or to register to vote. 2WTK doesn’t want to leave anything to chance. So, if you’re looking for how to register to vote, this is it!



Have you registered already? You can find out easily by typing your info in the voter search on the NC State Board of Elections site.

Not registered? No problem.

Here are your options:

Register online by October 9

Register by mail as long as it is postmarked by October 9

Register in person at your county board of elections office by October 9



If October 9 comes and goes and you don't register, you have another option:

You can go to any early voting site from October 15 to October 31.

You can register to vote and then vote that day.



You will need to prove your residence by showing any of the following documents with your current name and address:



North Carolina driver's license

Other photo identification issued by a government agency

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus address

EARLY VOTING INFORMATION

You should check with your county elections office for times. You can look up your county's early voting sites by clicking on the NC Board of Elections interactive search and putting in your county's name.

What if you've moved?

According to the State Board of Election's website, if you move or have moved counties before Sunday, October 4, 2020, you must update your registration with your new address.