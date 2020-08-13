Fixing common annoying mask problems

Glasses keep fogging up? People can't understand you? Here's some tricks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With so many people wearing masks for hours on end these days it's no surprise they're causing some irritating problems. Thankfully there are some easy solutions available.

Do your glasses keep fogging up?

It means your mask doesn't fit your face well. Experts suggest looking for a mask with metal wire over your nose. Pinch it, so it fits. Then, tighten the sides, if you can. If that fails, rinse your glasses with a little soap and water to help prevent fogging.

Next, it might be harder for people to hear you when the mask muffles your voice. Experts suggest both talking louder, but also talking as deliberately as possible. Slow down and speak clearly, so you're easier to understand.

Finally, if your nose or ears get irritated, try putting an over-the-counter wound dressing where the mask rubs against your skin. Try using some ointment like vaseline on the back of your ears to prevent chafing.