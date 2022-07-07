How to get a $10 Amazon credit

Prime Days is coming up July 12 & 13. Before the shopping special, you can get $10 from Amazon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon Prime Days are coming up, on July 12 and July 13. Prime Day used to be one day. Then it became two days and now, there’s a pre-game that will get you a $10 Amazon credit.



When you put in Prime Day in the search bar, it pops up on the main page. You'll see four squares. The one all the way to the left is titled: Explore More. Basically, you collect all four stamps by July 13, 2022.

To collect the stamps you need to:

Make a Prime purchase

Stream a show on Prime Video

Listen to a song with Amazon Music Prime

Borrow an e-book



Do all of these steps and you get that $10 credit.

Spoiler alert here, you don't have to listen to the whole song, watch the whole show or read the whole book, you just need to start the process.

When Prime Day comes, sales happen all the time. You don't want to miss them. Here's a trick, keep items in your cart.

Let's say you’re interested in something specific.

In my case, I'm looking for Beats earbuds or headphones. I'm going to put them in my cart and I'm not going to buy them. I'm going to let them sit there. When you put something in your cart, Amazon notices and sends you info when the price drops to entice you to buy the item.