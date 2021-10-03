How to get a FREE ride and other FAQ about Greensboro's new FEMA vaccine clinic

Do you need a photo id? What about proof you're in group 1, 2 or 3?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are still a lot of questions floating around online about how the new FEAM clinic in Greensboro works, so let's try and clear some of them up for you right now.



First, do you need proof that you belong to a certain priority group before you can get your shot? Nope. FEMA takes you for your word. If you say you're part of group 1, 2 or 3, then you get a vaccine. They do not require any additional documentation.

Along those same lines, someone asked: Do I need a photo id? Nope. All you need to do is roll up and tell them your name and other information you used to book the appointment.

Is this free? There should be no charge to you at all for getting a vaccine at the FEMA site. You've already paid for it with your tax dollars.

So there no charge at all at the site. But what about getting to the mall for your shot? The FEMA section of the Guilford County website says: "No problem. There is free transportation assistance available through your local transit agency." But here's the thing: if you just hop on the number 2 bus to the mall, that will not be free. You'll still have to pay.