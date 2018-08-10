Be honest, when your college student calls home, they usually need some money. But there's a lot of ways you can get it to them. And scammers have their eyes on your student. Here are some different ways to consider.

If you want a look at your student's spending habits, think about a joint banking account. You can give them as much, or as little money as you want, while still seeing how they're spending some of that money.

Peer-to-peer payment services like Zelle, Venmo, and Apple Pay can be an easy way to get your child money. But they can be risky. Make sure you're taking advantage of all security options like a PIN and two-step authentication.

If you really trust your student you can make them an authorized user of a credit card. This has an important side effect. If the account is in good standing, that will reflect on their credit rating. And that can help them down the line.

