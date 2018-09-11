In the good old days, if you wanted to get rid of a credit card, you just cut it in half and you're done.

But criminals can still use that sliced card to get your information these days. So Nerd Wallet shows us how to take things step-by-step.

If you're closing your account. First contact the bank or company you got the card from. If it's a reward card, redeem all your points or cash back. Change all your automatic payments to a different card and pay that final bill.

If it's a plastic card take some sturdy scissors and cut through that chip at the end. Then cut a few times on the short side. Then, once you're done the cutting, put the pieces in more than one trash bag. That makes it even harder for criminals to steal your information.

© 2018 WFMY