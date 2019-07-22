GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting dental work can be expensive, especially if you're 1 out of the 4 Americans who don't have dental insurance. But that doesn't mean you can't get quality care. Consumer reports has some options

First, consider starting a dental emergency fund, much like a rainy day fund. And if you have dental insurance, there's no guarantee it'll cover all the costs. Consider contributing to a health savings account or flexible spending account.

Or maybe try a dental school and pay 30% to 40% less. The students will be supervised by dentists, just be aware they'll likely take longer for procedures.



Finally, check out a community health center. Some offer dental care and charge on a sliding scale, depending on your income. You can find community centers and dental schools near you on this website.

