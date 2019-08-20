Most people don't pick up the phone if they don't recognize the number. So, criminals are getting creative to get you on the line.

They spoof their numbers.

So, sometimes your phone will ring and the ID will say it's coming from a legitimate number with believable names. In one case, the Maryland State Government or the actual police barracks.

So, if you answer, what happens?

Sometimes they ask for money through gift cards, sometimes they're charming and sometimes they threaten to have you arrested.

The FCC said if you get any calls from a government agency asking for money, just hang up.

But If you're not sure if the call is coming from a real agency, just look up their number on the company's website and call them back.

Remember, you'll usually get a written statement before getting a call from a legitimate agency.

Moral of the story? Don't always trust caller ID.



