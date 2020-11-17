One out of four families can't afford heat. How to help with less than $1 a month.

The Gift of Warmth is a long-standing program that allows you to donate outright or round up your utility bill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brrrr. My teeth chatter just looking at the overnight lows the next two nights. It's a turn on the heater kind of week for sure, but in our area:

1 in 4 families can't afford to heat their homes



Folks who go to the Salvation Army for help with heating bills need an average of $200 a month



If you're able to pay your bills, you may not have an extra $200 to pay someone else's bill in full, so how about a dollar? Take a look at my bill. My amount due this time is $35.18 but my payment amount is actually $36. The difference this time is an extra 82-cents on my part to round up the bill. The scarf on my bill reminds me this amount includes my Share The Warmth donation.

Share the warmth, Gift of Warmth, both programs do the same thing, they provide others with heat whether it is electric or gas or fuel for a minimal sacrifice on your part. To join in, call your utility or go online and enroll in the giving programs.

You can also simply donate to the programs. The Gift Of Warmth donation page allows you to donate any amount you want. You can do it online or by check.