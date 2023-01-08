Pets don't cool off like humans, beware of heat stroke

Never Leave Your Dog in a Hot Car: It cannot be stressed enough—never leave your dog in a car on a warm or hot day, even for a short period. Cars parked in direct sunlight can become ovens, with internal temperatures reaching up to 130°F when outside temperatures are 80-100°F. Within just 10 minutes on an 85-degree day, the car's temperature can soar to 100°F, and within 30 minutes, it can reach a scorching 120°F. Cracking the windows will not make a significant difference. Leaving your pet in such conditions can lead to deadly heat stroke.

Adjust Exercise Routines: Modify your pet's exercise program during hot weather. Avoid walking or exercising them during the hottest times of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Opt for early morning or late evening walks when the temperature is cooler. Additionally, be mindful of hot pavement, which can burn your pet's paws. A quick test to ensure it's safe for your pet to walk on the pavement is to place the back of your hand on it; if you can hold it there for 7 seconds, it's safe for your pet.

Identify High-Risk Pets: Certain pets are more vulnerable to heat-related issues. Brachycephalic breeds, such as Bulldogs and Pugs, have shorter airways and are at higher risk, as are young pets, senior pets, and those with health problems, including obesity, respiratory issues, or cardiovascular disease. Dark-coated dogs can also get hotter more quickly and may suffer from thermal burns due to heat absorption.

Allow Time to Acclimate: If you're moving to a hotter or more humid environment, allow your pets 1-2 months to acclimate to the new conditions. This gradual adjustment will help them cope better with the heat.