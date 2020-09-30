Keep your food fresher for longer

Save money and keep your food tasty with these steps.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've got to keep them as fresh as possible for as long as possible.

And that all depends on how it's stored in your refrigerator.

Be careful about what you put in that door.

It runs a little warmer than the rest of the fridge. So don't milk there. But it's a good spot for butter and juice.

Utilize your crisper drawers. Foods that ripen quickly like avocados, grapes, and apples need to be in the low-humidity drawer. Foods that are prone to wilting like leafy greens, carrots, and broccoli need to be in the high humidity drawer.

Keep your meats in the lowest part of the fridge. That's the coldest part of your refrigerator.

Keep the leftovers in multiple containers to slow down disease-causing microbes, and place them toward the front so you don't forget about them.