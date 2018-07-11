You want your car to last as long as possible, but are you doing everything you can to make that happen?

Could it last for 200,000 miles? Maybe. A big factor is scheduling.

Follow the maintenance schedule in the owner's manual. Missing something as simple as an oil change can wear your engine down.

And don't skimp on parts. Expensive doesn't always mean best, but if your car's manual says it needs premium fuel, get it. The wrong type of fuel or cheap parts and oil could be bad news.

Finally, get into the habit of looking under the hood. Cracks or bulges in the belts or hoses could be signs of a bigger problem.

