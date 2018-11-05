GREENSBORO, NC -- What do these items have in common: a penny, bleach and a shot of vodka? It's a weird combination unless you're thinking about flowers.

They’re all common items people use to make flowers last longer.

But a quick scan on the Telefora page - and you'll see the flower businesses call them myths.

So how can you keep those Mother's Day flowers lasting longer?

Here are 4 quick tricks:

Snip the ends

Use room temperature eater

Use the flower food

Remove leaves below water level

