GREENSBORO, NC -- What do these items have in common: a penny, bleach and a shot of vodka? It's a weird combination unless you're thinking about flowers.
They’re all common items people use to make flowers last longer.
But a quick scan on the Telefora page - and you'll see the flower businesses call them myths.
So how can you keep those Mother's Day flowers lasting longer?
Here are 4 quick tricks:
Snip the ends
Use room temperature eater
Use the flower food
Remove leaves below water level
