Don't want to 'share' your Wi-Fi? How to opt-out of Amazon Sidewalk

Whether you have Alexa or Ring, you can opt-out of the Sidewalk program that "shares" some of your wi-fi with your neighbors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What is Amazon Sidewalk?

“Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that helps devices work better,” the company explains. “Operated by Amazon at no charge to customers, Sidewalk can help simplify new device setup, extend the low-bandwidth working range of devices to help find pets or valuables with Tile trackers, and help devices stay online even if they are outside the range of their home wifi."

How can I opt-out?

People with Amazon devices – including Ring cameras – are automatically enrolled in the Amazon Sidewalk feature. If you don’t want to participate, you need to follow these steps to deactivate Amazon Sidewalk from your Ring account:

Open your Ring app.

Tap the three-lines in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

Tap Control Center.

Tap Sidewalk.

Tap the Sidewalk slider button.

You will see a screen asking you to confirm that you want to disable Sidewalk.

Confirm that you wish to disable Sidewalk.

Repeat the above procedure to opt back into Sidewalk.

Here's how to disable Amazon Sidewalk using Alexa:

Open the Alexa app.

Open more (three lines) and select Settings.

Select Account Settings.

Select Amazon Sidewalk.

Turn Amazon Sidewalk on or off for your account