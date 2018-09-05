GREENSBORO, NC - Getting a credit report is key to protecting your identity. But don't stop there. Check your child's credit every year too.

"Kids are often the last you would know with identity theft," explains Attorney Emily Miester of Black, Slaughter and Black. "You're not going to have the statements, the bills coming to the house because the child isn't online and checking on credit it may be years your child has been victimized."

There are two ways to protect your child's identity from thieves.

CHECK YOUR CHILD'S CREDIT REPORT YEARLY

You can check your child's credit with one of the bureaus, every year, for free. Go to AnnualCreditReport to check the history. If there is no credit history, it means no one has tried to get credit with your child's info.

If they do have a credit history, you then have to start the ID Theft Victim process.

PROTECTED CONSUMER SECURITY FREEZE

This is a one-time credit freeze on your child's credit. It costs $5, but the cost is waived if your child has been a victim of identity theft. This allows parents and guardians to put a freeze on the credit of any child under the age of 16.

If your child is in college, they can now put a freeze on their credit for free just like you do. Usually credit freezes are for 90 days. But a fraud alert can be put on their account for an extended period of time.

