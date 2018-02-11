GREENSBORO, N.C-- Wouldn't you like to save money every time to fill up your gas tank?

With the free app GetUpside you can get up to 25 cents per gallon back. The app works much like a cash back option on a credit card.

GetUpside was started by a group of software developers who used to work for Google.

"We realized that there were technologies that we were using at Google tech we could using to help these businesses attract customers and help consumers that are shopping at those businesses save on the things they need every day." CEO Alex Kinnier said.

The app launched in the Triad in October. About 185 gas stations are offering cash back deals. There are more than 5,000 stations along the east coast participating.

Once you've downloaded the app, you can pull up a map of gas stations in your area. Then, it shows you secret prices and how much you're saving per gallon.

You have to claim the offer on the app before you make a purchase. So be sure to press that button claim button, then gas up.

After, take a picture of the receipt through the app and upload it.

The money you saved will be in an account in the app within 24-48 hours.

When it comes to cashing out, you can do that at any time.

You have a few options. You can opt for a digital gift card, have the money send through Paypal, or have a check sent to your home.

