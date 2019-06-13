GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deepfake videos -- all one word --- keep getting more common. In fact experts say you're going to see a lot of them during the 2020 presidential campaign where bad guys take a candidates face and animate it to say crazy things.



Just last week an example video was released of Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg making him talk about how he controls all of your data.



As technology gets better and better, these videos are really hard to spot. In fact the Pentagon is even having a tough time.

Experts say to look out for blur around their face, a slight flickering or bad lip sync. None of those are in this fake Facebook video though. So here's the number one thing to look out for: How often does someone blink.



The average person blinks every 3 seconds. This video he goes almost six seconds without blinking. It's really slight, and this giveaway won't last for long as fakers keep getting better and better.

It's also important to look at the source of the video. Is this someone you trust? The Facebook video comes from someone who's profile talks about hacking. And has a bunch of fake videos. So you know that's not real.

Here's the bottom line. If you aren't 100 percent sure a video is real, don't share it.