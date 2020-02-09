Has that car you're looking at been water-damaged?

Flooding can basically destroy a vehicle, bit it's not always obvious that it's happened. How can you tell?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to forget those images of what Hurricane Laura did to gulf communities. Especially the flooding. As devastating as it was for the people who live there, we all may feel some of the effects.

There will be criminals who take flood vehicles from places like Louisiana and try to sell them to unsuspecting consumers. You may be one of them.



That amount of water can ruin electronics lubricants and even damage the mechanical systems and even after a test drive it’s not always obvious a car had been flooded.

So try VINCheck for a basic look at the car's history. For more detail, get a background check with the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System.

Understand that the system may overlook a car that didn't have comprehensive insurance at the time of flooding.

So try Carfax's free flood damage check. It will show you based on the area history if the car has a possibility of flood damage.

None of these systems are perfect, so take a close look at the car.

Are the carpets musty or have caked-on mud?

Are they brand new in an older vehicle? Both are red flags.

You can also check the lights for a visible water line on the lens.