How to track your vote & make sure your ballot was counted

Whether you voted early, absentee by-mail or on Election Day, you can track your vote.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 wants to know asked you in a Twitter poll:

When do you vote?

Early voting 33%

Vote on Election Day 50%

Not planning to vote 16%

If you take the time to vote, you want to know your vote counted and you can check it.

Whether it’s Early voting, absentee by-mail, on Election Day--- tracking any vote starts at the North Carolina Board of Elections site and the voter's search tool.



Early voters and mail-in voters, you're looking for the tab that says: Your Absentee Ballot. In North Carolina, in-person early voting is seen as absentee since you are “absent” on the day of the election.



This early voting info shows the return date, that's the day you voted that you voted in person and it was accepted.

If your absentee by-mail ballot isn’t showing up as accepted, use the Ballottrax link in that section to where your ballot is at.



For those of you who voted on Election Day, you'll use the voter search tool and scroll down until you see: Voter History.

Give it 24 hours and you'll see 05/17/2022 pop up at the top of the list. It will say in-person election.