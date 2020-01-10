How to travel safely during a pandemic

You may have to travel between now and the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Take these steps to minimize your chances of infection.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're considering traveling or flying soon you'll be glad to know all airlines are taking steps to make your health and safety.

Each airline does things a bit differently. So before you book, check with the airline about mask requirements, HEPA filters, and how often they clean surfaces.

You might consider taking wipes or hand sanitizer, even though many airlines will provide them.

Travel experts also suggest avoiding public restrooms as much as possible.

If you've got a train trip planned, there are similar precautions. They've got air filters in each car and you'll want to disinfect anything you touch.

If you're taking a longer trip, consider a roomette, so you can have space all to yourself.

If you're renting a car, your risk of getting sick is much lower.