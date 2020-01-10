How to create a long-lasting home office

Your home may not be geared towards office work. These simple steps can change that.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now, many of us have gotten a basic feel for working from home. But many of us still haven't optimized our workspace.

Ergonomics expert Todd Baker says a good home office set up - can create a major shift in work habits. "As people feel like they need to be in front of their screens to be accountable for work, people are sitting longer hours. It's important that your body is in good alignment so that you have the most energy and attention for the work you're trying to do!"

Consumer Reports says it's important to minimize strain on your body while working from home. Start with your chair. if your lower back doesn't reach the back of your chair comfortably put a pillow behind you.

If your feet don't reach the floor place them on a footrest.

Next check your arms. Are they bent anywhere from 90 degrees to 115 degrees?

Your eyes should be arm's length away from the computer and the monitor should be at eye level.

Consumer Reports Investigative Journalist Rachel Peachman said, "Some people prefer to add a second monitor, both for comfort but also for efficiency."

Consumer Reports recommends the Dell Ultrasharp 24 inch and the BenQ 23.8 inch display.