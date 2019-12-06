GREENSBORO, N.C. — Where does your milk live? Is it in the door? You might want to move it. Experts say that's the worst place because it's not the coldest place. But before we rearrange your fridge, let's get the right temperature. Your fridge needs to be 37 degrees. Your freezer needs to be 0 degrees. But getting there can be difficult because most fridges don't have temperatures on their cooling systems.

They usually just have a scale that says "1 to 5." So you'll need a fridge thermometer to make sure you have the right setting. So here's how to arrange your food. Butter, drinks, cooking oils and condiments can go in the door. Put cold cuts, bacon and hot dogs in the deli drawer.

Broccoli, carrots and leafy greens can go in the high humidity drawer. The low humidity drawer can take grapes, apples, peppers, and mushrooms.

Bottom shelves are cooler than the top ones. So that's where raw meat, eggs, and milk should live. Leftovers, snacks, yogurt and fruit cups can go on upper shelves.

