2WTK: Scams never end. How you can protect yourself and your information from them

From Facebook messages, to calls, to texts, scammers are trying to get a hold of you. But you can protect yourself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scammers work around the clock during every season of the year. They try to reach you by phone, text, email, and even Facebook. They'll pretend to be the IRS, an insurance company, or someone you know.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein came back to share what red flags you need to be on the lookout for. Remember, if some one asks you to pay with a gift card, it's always a scam.