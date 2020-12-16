2WTK: Scams never end. How you can protect yourself and your information from them

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scammers work around the clock during every season of the year. They try to reach you by phone, text, email, and even Facebook. They'll pretend to be the IRS, an insurance company, or someone you know.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein came back to share what red flags you need to be on the lookout for. Remember, if some one asks you to pay with a gift card, it's always a scam.
There's a toll-free number that citizens can call if they feel there is a scam going on or if they believe they are a victim of one. The number is 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. You can also visit this website to file a price gauging compliant.