Did you know? Hundreds of children are growing up in the care of Baptist Children's Homes of NC

Your donations help provide beds for them, new clothes for school, and home care.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With all the kids going back to school, there are hundreds of kids in our state who are wearing new clothes and using new school supplies, because someone donated money to Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina.

Since 1885, this agency has served children in every North Carolina county.

"I refer to them as orphans of the heart. These are children that have been abused, neglected, abandoned or are in a family crisis situation," said Karen Slate, Director of Development, Baptist Children's Home of NC.

Hundreds of children from infancy to 21 years old live in cottage homes in locations throughout the state. Sometimes it's five to 10 kids in a home with Baptist Children's Home cottage parents.

On the BCH website are stories from kids who have been cared for by BCH. This was taken from one of those videos:

My name is Ciara, I'm the daughter of a woman who died from a drug overdose and the daughter of a dad who ran away from his responsibilities. I am an orphan, a survivor of sexual abuse and I've spent my teenage years at the Baptist Children's Home. Today, I'm a high school graduate and graduated as valedictorian of my class.

I first met Ciara years ago at a fundraiser for Baptist Children's Home called Hope In Style. By the way, she's now a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. The event, Hope In Style, allows several of the kids to show off their new back-to-school styles and share some of their stories, hopes, and dreams.

While this year's event is over, the need continues.