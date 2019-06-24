GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's almost seen as a right of passage. College students run out of money and have to eat those struggle meals.

Snacks like popcorn, mac and cheese, and you can't forget the ramen noodles.

But the situation is much worse for some. A recent study followed 86,000 college students across 24 states. They found that 45% are food insecure, meaning they have limited access to food. Now, some colleges are adapting to the problem.

Hundreds of food banks have opened at colleges and universities across the country. Our local universities are included. NCA&T has the AggieSource food pantry. It's available to all registered students. Click here for more information.

UNCG offers a similar program. It's the "Partners Assisting The Homeless And Hungry Spartan Program" or PATHS. Click here for more information.

