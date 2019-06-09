A category 6 hurricane? Can that even happen?

Hurricane categories only go from 1 to 5, but scientists say that as climate change increase, storms could be getting stronger. Meaning we might need to add another category.

A Category 5 is labeled at a storm that comes with utter devastation. With winds over 155 miles per hour. But just this past week, Hurricane Dorian topped out with winds over 180 miles per hour, nearly 30 miles per hour more!

So far NOAA hasn't weighed in on the debate, but there's no question about it, a category 5 storm, is nothing to mess with.