How the 1st NC Vaccine Lottery winner knew the million dollar prize was real

Shelly from Winston-Salem is now a million dollars richer. How this money changes their life....or doesn't!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman became the first NC Vaccine Lottery winner. Shelly, a wife, mother of three, and a former public school teacher won the million dollars.

While most of the Triad will only know her as Shelly, the woman who won, I have known her for almost 20 years. So, when she got the first call, telling her she was the winner of the lottery, she and her husband both thought they should call me, just in case.



“Your immediate thought is what?”

“This is not real. This is a scam,” said Shelly.



Shelly and Bill Googled the number on the phone, looked up the name of the people leaving messages and...



“At one point it was getting serious and I said, call Tanya, she'll know,” said Bill.

“I called him and said come home they're getting ready to send me a link,” said Shelly.



That zoom link changed everything. “Mandy Cohen's face popped up and I thought, this is real, this is actually real,” said Shelly.

As soon as everyone knew they could hear and see each other, the words most of us dream about hearing were said. You won a million dollars.



What happened after the Zoom call? Did they roll around in whatever money they could find? Did they call everyone and go on a spending spree? Nope. Shelly had a tutoring session that night. The student had no idea she was being tutored by a million-dollar winner.

HOW WILL THE LOTTERY CHANGE THEIR SPENDING?

"We were sitting there talking about how it's life-changing but not huge life-changing and my oldest son said, 'we've developed good habits, spending habits I don't think that should change. It's good to hear, maybe we did something right, " said Shelly.

For example, last year, they spent money to buy a camper. "We prioritize memories, so yes to the camper but no to the new fridge because we can make duct tape make it last a bit longer, " said Bill.

Their view on the money is, knowing they won't have to think twice about a $100 purchase is what the game-changing part is. It's not like they're going to go and buy all new cars for everyone.

"I go from back and forth of how exciting this is and all the great things that it means for our family, but then I go right back to, this whole COIVD thing was crushing for so many, it’s a hard circle to make it balance," said Shelly.

WHY THEY GOT THE VACCINE

Shelly and Bill got their vaccines before the lottery was a thing. They both have aging parents and Shelly tutors children. "I hated to think I could spread something to someone I love, or someone I don't know. We did our small part and got the vaccine," said Shelly.

WHO THE WINNER IS