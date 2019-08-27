GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a simple premise—you don’t want your stuff anymore, but it’s worth something, so why not sell it? There are so many apps that venues to do this. But there’s a telltale sign to when the sale is sneaky.

I posted a few items on Poshmark this week, it's an app that's a virtual consignment shop. Shortly after I posted my pics I got several messages:

WFMY

When you get this those comment, you’re happy to know someone likes your stuff and you’re hoping to close the deal. And that's exactly what they want you to focus on.

You see when you take the conversation off the app-- whether it be Poshmark, Air B&B, a house rental listing, whatever-- you have no protection.

There's a reason they want you to email them directly, they want to take your product or your money. It's a scam! So, what should you do? As a child of the ‘80's, I'll tell you this, “Just say no.” Only do business on the actual site.