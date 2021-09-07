DANGER! Loosened nails and small gaps are the beginning of deck issues

If you can poke a screwdriver into the wood more than an eighth of an inch, it’s probably rotted and you’ll need to replace it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re lucky enough to have a deck, chances are it’s gotten a lot of use over the past year. Perhaps you’ve spruced it up, adding things to make it more like a four-season living area. As Consumer Reports reminds us, keeping a deck in tip-top shape not only makes it look good but also makes it safer.

Start with looking for any wobbling. Deck and stair railings that aren’t secure could mean trouble. You can fix that by tightening fasteners, screws, and nails, and replacing rusty ones.

"You should also hammer down any screws or nails that are popping up. And if fasteners or nails won’t go in as they’re supposed to, that may mean a supporting joist or structural element is damaged and needs to be replaced," said Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

If a screw or nail won’t go in the wood, it could also mean that the wood has decayed. If you can poke a screwdriver into the wood more than an eighth of an inch, it’s probably rotted and you’ll need to replace it.

For a deck that’s connected to your house, look at the ledger board to be sure it’s secure. It’s a long piece of wood that’s screwed or bolted to the house and runs parallel to the deck. The connection should be capable of supporting the load or you run the risk of a deck collapse.

"The safest ledger connection goes all the way from the ledger on the outside through the wall of the house to connect to the interior floor support. It’s called a rim joist. If you’ve got an older house, it’s a good idea to have a professional deck inspector come and check," said Stanger.