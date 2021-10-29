If you left a bowl out with a sign saying, 'Please take one' would kids follow the rules?

The Halloween honor system worked last year for a Triad woman. 2WTK tried it too. Was it a fluke?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween 2020. My husband and I sat outside with the dog and watched the kids go by and gave out socially distanced treats.

Remember those folks who made COVID-safe candy delivery systems with gutters and stools and things? With everything going on, none of us wanted the kids to miss out.



A lot of folks didn't feel comfortable even being out with others so they put a bowl of candy out on the front door step with a sign that read, ‘Please take one’ or two or whatever. So, can you guess what happened?



If you left your Halloween treats out, unmanned at your door, would kids just take one or two pieces? Do you think the first kid who saw an unmanned candy bowl would just dump it all into theirs and do the happy dance leaving nothing behind for anyone else?



“The ones with parents and even the bigger kids without their parents, none of them grabbed more than they should have. It was amazing to me,” said Linda Williams.

Williams lives here in the Triad. She was able to see what the kids were doing through her Ring doorbell camera. Was this just a fluke?

2 Wants To Know did this very same thing a year before COVID hit.

In 2019, we set up a camera at my house, put a bowl of candy outside, and asked the kids to take just one apiece. One group after another came up, took their candy, and left the rest for their fellow tricker treaters.

“Such stressful times. The kids were doing what they were told to do and being kind to each other. Yeah, that made me feel good,” said Williams.