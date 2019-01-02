GREENSBORO, N.C. — You check your email everyday. So when you hear a bunch of email accounts and passwords have been exposed online, you probably think that you're not involved.



But in this case, it was 2.2 billion accounts. To put that in perspective, the populations of North and South America combined is only about 1 billion people.

A German tech site first reported finding batched of account information, ready for criminals to download. The info wasn't from a single data breach but the piecing together of consumer info from companies like Yahoo LinkedIn and Dropbox.

Criminals can use that information to send you fake emails hoping to trick you into giving them information. They could also use old passwords to see if they work for other accounts that you have.

To beat them you'll need to change your passwords and use stronger ones to replace them. Long, random sets of upper and lowercase letters and special characters. never use the same password for multiple accounts and if 2-factor authentication is available, use it.