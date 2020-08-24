Are you still waiting for a stimulus check? The IRS wants your info.

The IRS is reopening registration to folks who didn't get their child credit and those who didn't get a check.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're still asking, where is my stimulus payment? The good news is the IRS is working to get your information.

The IRS is reopening the registration for folks who couldn't get their information into the IRS on time.



For example, If you get a federal benefit like Social Security or SSI or disability and you did not put your information into the IRS Non-Filers Tool and you should have received the child credit of $500, now you have another chance to get it this year instead of having to wait until next year. The new deadline is September 30. If you don’t put your info in by then, you will have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes to claim the credit.



If you are a Non-Tax Filer and no one claims you as a dependent and you still didn't get your stimulus check, the IRS is asking for your info up until October 15. Again, if you do not do it by this time, you can still get your stimulus money, you will just have to file 2020 taxes to get the credit.

Here is other info from the IRS:

Other important notices involving Economic Impact Payments:

Spouse's past-due child support. The IRS is actively working to resolve cases where a portion or all of an individual's payment was taken and applied to their spouse's past-due child support. People in this situation do not need to take any action. The IRS will automatically issue the portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse's debt.

Spouses of deceased taxpayers. Upon enactment of the CARES Act, the IRS initially implemented the legislation consistent with processes and procedures relating to the 2008 stimulus payments (which were transmitted to deceased individuals). After further review this spring, Treasury determined that those who died before receipt of the EIP should not receive the advance payment. As a result, the EIP procedures were modified to prevent future payments to deceased individuals. The cancellation of uncashed checks is part of this process. Some EIPs to spouses of deceased taxpayers were canceled. The IRS is actively working on a systemic solution to reissue payments to surviving spouses of deceased taxpayers who were unable to deposit the initial EIPs paid to the deceased and surviving spouse. For EIPs that have been canceled or returned, the surviving spouse will automatically receive their share of the EIP.

The IRS has taken steps to get payments to as many eligible individuals as possible. A recent oversight report confirmed that the IRS correctly computed the amount due for 98% of the payments issued. However, the IRS acknowledges the significance of those who have not yet received their full payment. The IRS continues to look at ways to help people get the right amount of the payment and will continue to provide updates on additional enhancements as they occur.