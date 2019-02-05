GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new study shows the teen suicide rate went up after Netflix released "13 Reasons Why."

If you're unfamiliar, it's a show about a teenaged girl who commits suicide - and the 13 notes she left behind explaining why she did it. Some worried the show might inspire copycat behavior.



A Child and Adolescent journal published a study on the topic. It found suicide rates of children 10 to 17 jumped 29% in April 2017, the month after the show debuted. There were no significant increases in people 18 to 64.

Netflix says it's looking into the research and pointed to another study that found students who watched the entire second season were less likely to hurt themselves.

Experts shared warning signs a person of any age that could be at risk. For example, they're distancing themselves from people and activities, they're showing unusual anger, recklessness or mood changes. They might also feel like they're trapped or they're feeling hopeless.



If you think there's a real problem, experts say be direct. Ask "Are you thinking about killing yourself?" Research shows it won't put the thought in your child's head, but it can help save lives. If you need immediate help call the national suicide prevention hotline. 1-800-273-TALK (8255)



