NEW YORK (CBS) Crash test video shows surviving a collision with the back of a tractor-trailer is slim when the rig doesn't have rear guards.

"It's bad because all of the structure that's designed into a passenger car to keep the occupants safe is much lower than the side of the trailer or truck that is being hit," said Matthew Brumbelow, a senior research engineer for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

For decades, the U.S. has required big rigs to have metal bumpers that hang from the backs of trailers to prevent vehicles from going under the truck.

"It creates a structure that the passenger vehicle can engage with and try and slow down and absorb the energy of the crash before underride has a chance to occur," Brumbelow explained.

The IIHS is awarding North America's eight largest trailer manufacturers with its Tough Guard Award for voluntarily fitting their rigs with rear underride guards that perform well in crash tests and exceed federal requirements.

"They have guards that can prevent underride in a crash test at 35 miles an hour with virtually any amount of overlap of the guard, so you don't have to just hit it right in the center," Brumbelow said.

Some manufacturers offer the improved guards as standard equipment while others offer them as an option.

But the IIHS says there is still room for improvement. There are currently no regulations requiring guards on the sides of trucks, leaving passenger vehicles without that protection in a collision.

The IIHS says some manufacturers are retrofitting trucks with side guards that can prevent underride at speeds of up to 40 mph.

