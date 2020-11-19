2WTK: Infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl urges 'intimate' Thanksgiving dinner

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina reached a grim milestone today. NCDHHS reports 4,296 new coronavirus cases. That's the highest North Carolina has ever seen. With numbers rising, Wake Forest Baptist Health infectious disease expert, Dr. Christopher Ohl, says Thanksgiving needs to be an intimate gathering.

"If we don't change what we're doing, the numbers will continue to increase," Dr. Ohl said. "So here's what we need to do. And you've heard it before. Limit the numbers in your gathering. In fact, right now the safest thing to do is to have your activities be with your family, your own family, in your household."