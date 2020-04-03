State Health Officials confirmed one person in Wake County tested positive for the coronavirus, just a few hours ago.

The person was in Washington State visiting someone who was in the nursing home where there was an outbreak, and then flew from Seattle to Raleigh.

One of the rumors out there is a dog in Hong Kong who contracted the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization says there is no proof household pets can spread the disease, based on past coronaviruses and what we know about this strain.

However, they are testing the animal to confirm that.

The U.S. Surgeon General is urging healthy people to stop buying masks.

The CDC says face masks should be worn by health workers and patients who are already showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

OTHER STORIES

North Carolina identifies first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus test kits are free, but the hospital visit isn’t

Why Those Free Trial Offers Could Cost You

Can you deduct student loan interest from your taxes?

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775