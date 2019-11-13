Track anything delivered to your home, all for free? Yeah, you read that right, for free.

The United States Postal Service offers a free service called Informed Delivery. The service sends you a picture of every single piece of mail that is sent to your home throughout the day.

It even lets you track packages, leave delivery instructions for the postal service, sends you notifications on your mail, and you can even schedule a re-delivery, all online.

You can sign up for the service here. Or just download the informed delivery app in the Apple app store or the Google Play store.

Related: