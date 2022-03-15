Protect yourself from common scams, experts explains warning signs | 2 Wants to Know

Lechelle Yates from the Better Business Bureau warned of common scams and explained what you should look out for.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everywhere you look there's a scammer. If there's a way to try to steal your money, they're going to find it.

We want you to be protected against common scams going around. That's why we talked with Lechelle Yates from the Better Business Bureau, so you could know the warning signs.

Rental Scams

People have reported getting listings sent to them for units they think they're renting. The person making the offer will want the money upfront and for you to fill out a rental application.

However, sometimes it turns out to be a scam.

Yates said you should ask many questions during the process. Call the phone number from the person or agency making an offer. She also said to do your research before you get scammed.

Online Shopping

The Better Business Bureau ranked online shopping scams are the top one of 2021. Yates said everyone was at risk, and 75% of victims reported money loss.

Yates said you should check out the website at BBB.org/scamtracker and Google. You'll get a better sense if the business is legit.

Yates also said always make online purchases with a credit card. She said that will allow to dispute any charges if you get scammed.

Ukraine Relief Scams

Yates said watch out for groups claiming to be collecting money for Ukranian relief efforts. They might be trying to scam you.

Yates said check out this link for ways to safely help people impacted by the crisis overseas.