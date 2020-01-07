Who pays? Are you covered? Get your insurance questions answered.

Standard homeowners policies are just that. Do you have a home inventory? Do you know who pays if your neighbor's tree falls on your house?

A TREE FALLS. WHO PAYS?

The answer most of the time is….you. If your tree falls on your house or your neighbor's tree falls on your house, it’s your insurance. The only time this doesn’t hold true is if the tree was documented to be a problem.

Know this, homeowners policies cover house damage due to a fallen tree. If the tree just falls in the yard, it’s your responsibility. And, homeowners policies don’t cover tree removal clean-up.

FLOOD INSURANCE

Your homeowners policies cover nothing flood-related.

Flood and content policies are extra. For example: to cover a $150,000 house in a low-risk area will cost you about $400 a year.

COULD YOU REMEMBER EVERYTHING IN YOUR HOUSE?

No. Which is why it’s smart to do a home inventory. It’s basically a list of the contents of your house.

You can do it with your phone. Video your electronics, art, furniture, appliances. Open cabinets, the garage, closets. Scan model numbers.

Then send that video to your insurance agent, copy it to your email at home and at work so you always have a copy.

AUTO INSURANCE. DO YOU HAVE WHAT YOU NEED?

NC law requires you to have liability insurance. This pays for damage and injuries to other drivers. Collision coverage is optional. It pays for damages to your car. Without it, all your accident expenses are out of pocket.

Comprehensive coverage is for non-accident issues, like if a tree falls on your car. If you don’t have comprehensive, you also pay for repairs out of pocket.

GAP INSURANCE. This kind of insurance is good when you have a car you are still paying for. For example:

Your car loan is $30,000

Your car is worth only $25,000