Have an insurance question on your homeowners or car policy? Let us get you answers: 2 Wants to Know

Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance explains the ins and outs of home and auto insurance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Insurance protects us in serious times of need.

From a fallen tree on your home to making sure you're covered if that new car you recently purchased is covered if someone hits it, or if you just need a tow.

but knowing what coverages are required and which are extra can be tricky.

Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance joins us to answer your questions about your home and auto policies.

What does my car insurance policy cover?

North Carolina law requires drivers to have liability insurance. It pays for damages and injuries to other drivers.

Collision coverage is optional and covers damages to the insured's car. Comprehensive coverage is not required by law, but it does cover non-accident related damage such as fallen trees or a deer hitting your car.

How do I know all my belongings are protected in my home?

Homeowners insurance has standard payouts for belongings. Payouts are approximately $1,500 for jewelry, $10,000 for firearms, and $200 for cash. If you have more value than that in belongings you should add on extra coverage to your policy.

Homeowners should also take an inventory of belongings such as electronics, art, furniture, appliances and other valuables. Scan model numbers and take note of everything worth anything. This helps policy holders when a claim is filed.

A tree fell in my yard, is that covered under my policy?

A fallen tree is only covered if it falls on your home. The insurance company will not pay for someone to clean the tree up.

Are flood damages covered?