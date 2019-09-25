GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says their interdiction team was conducting interdiction activities when it uncovered a pretty large supply of illegal vape cartridges.

No, it's not just you. We didn't know what that word meant either. So we researched it.

According to Merriam-Webster, interdict is a word that dates back to a Roman Catholic practice or withdrawing sacraments and more from a person or region.

Today it means "to forbid in a usually formal or authoritative manner."

We checked with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the definition applies to their team.

The team is an arm of the vice narcotics team. And the investigators there focus on intercepting (or interdicting) illegal substances while in transit. They interrupt things like drug shipments via automobile or package.

That's how they intercepted a quarter-million dollars worth of illegal vape cartridges. You can read the full story below

