Internet service for $30 or zero! See if you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program

It's estimated 40% of the households in the country qualify for ACP.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s estimated over 461,000 North Carolinians are getting their high-speed internet service for just $30 a month and soon they could be getting it for nothing. Really, high-speed internet-- for no cost.



The Affordable Connectivity Program or ACP is part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. Private companies like AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Spectrum, and smaller companies like North Carolina's own Comporium are part of it to make it happen. They agree to offer the plans with no fees and no data caps.



It's estimated nearly 40% of households in the country—qualify for the ACP either because their income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, or because a member of the household uses one of these services:

SNAP, SSI, free or reduced school lunch, veterans pension/survivor benefits, Pell Grant, etc.

The government and private companies are working together because the internet has become a necessity.



"I think it's vital at this point to make sure all families have that option available to them so we don't move backward in terms of what learned from COVID," said Alex Roosenburg, Founder of Capitol Learning Academy



The internet provided for this $30 credit is at least 100Mbps.

That's fast enough for a typical family of four to work from home, do schoolwork, browse the web, and stream high-definition shows and movies.

So, how do you get signed up? You can call or do it online. 1-877-384-2575 or GetInternet.gov.