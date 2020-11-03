The stock market has been impacted and taken a pretty big hit.

Yesterday, saw the worst day of losses since the financial crisis of 2008.

Markets fortunately bounced back today.

In the meantime, President Trump is trying to reassure us, he’s taking steps to repair the economy.

President Trump is also considering payroll tax relief - and finding help for hourly workers who might not be able to work because of the virus.

CBS News says the stock market hasn't seen a bear market since the financial crisis, when the S&P 500 shed about 56% of its value over a 17-month period.

The news source says U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, briefly halting trading as frightened investors fled the markets amid the growing economic uncertainty over the spreading of the coronavirus.

You can protect your funds through a number of ways including choosing to reinvest your funds in deposit accounts with high interest rates, such as Money Market accounts.

