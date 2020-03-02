GREENSBORO, N.C. — The race is on for presidential hopefuls as we are just hours away from the Iowa caucus: the first contest on the race to the White House. But why does Iowa get to go first? The leader of a national Latino group says North Carolina should be up before Iowa and New Hampshire because we're more diverse than Iowa.

“A state like Arizona, New Mexico or Nevada should probably be number one and then another state from the south, either South Carolina or North Carolina be number two,” argued Domingo Garcia, national president for LULAC.

2 Wants To Know did a little digging to see if that arguments holds water. Iowa is 90 percent white. The US over all is 72 percent white. North Carolina is pretty close to the national average at 71 percent white.

But here's the thing, a lot of political insiders say Iowa and New Hampshire are perfect to go first because they are a lot smaller. Candidates are actually able to meet one on one with voters. It's also sooo much cheaper to campaign there.

Last time around the winner in Iowa spent about $10 million in ads. Compared that to North Carolina's last Senate race where on average candidates spent more than $60 million.

By the way if you we ever did decide to switch who goes first, Republicans and Democrats would have to make that decision together.