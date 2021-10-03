Don't let a tax ID thief get your information! Do this security check.

The IRS is encouraging electronic filing to avoid delays. Consumer Reports has a free security planner for you to help protect your information.

The IRS has an alert on its page: Alert! Due to staffing issues--processing paper returns could take longer. Taxpayers and tax preparers are encouraged to file electronically.



The IRS wants you to file your taxes online. Most taxpayers can do it for free. But, on Tuesday, the IRS also put out a warning protecting your tax and financial information when you're online.

"The IRS says all tax prep software will now have multi-factor authentication, which asks users for an extra bit of info to log in, like a code sent to their email, said Yael Grauer, Consumer Reports Security Editor.



Multi-factor authentication, often called two-factor, could stop a scammer from getting into your account. But really, your safety starts with your password.

PASSWORDS

Use a string of random words, numbers, and special characters--something no one

could guess. Leave out your kids' and pets' names!

CAN’T REMEMBER ALL THOSE PASSWORDS?

If that sounds like a hassle, consider using a Password Manager so you don't have to remember all of them. Consumer reports rated 1Password as the best they tested.

LOOK FOR HTTPS

Only use websites that have HTTPS at the beginning, they usually have a little lock at the beginning of the web address.

“Sites with HTTPS use encryption to prevent any information you exchange from being spied on or changed while it's traveling across the internet,” said Grauer.