IRS expected to send out stimulus payments to VA beneficiaries April 14

Most payments will be direct deposit. If you still haven't received your stimulus payments, there's only one thing to do.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think of payday, you probably think of a Friday. The IRS is making Wednesdays the new payday.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the fourth batch of Stimulus #3 payments is expected to go out. This time, the payments are mostly for VA beneficiaries who don't file taxes. The majority of the payments will be direct deposited. We'll find out on April 14 how many payments are also being mailed.



Check out how the first three batches stack up:

Batch #1: 90M payments, 89.9M by direct deposit, 150,000 by check

Batch #2: 37M payments, 17M by direct deposit, 15M by check, and 5M by debit card

Batch #3: 25M payments, 24M by direct deposit, 1M by check

If you're on Social Security, SSDI, or SSI and you didn't get a direct deposit of your stimulus payment on April 7, 2021, check your mailbox. About a million stimulus checks were sent by mail.

The IRS sent out an alert reminder: you may need to file a 2020 tax return even if you don't usually file. Why? If you didn't get all or any of Stimulus #1. #2 or #3, the way to get it is by filing a return.

It's free.

There are numerous free file options. Remember, without filing you may miss overlooked tax credits and miss out on a refund.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE DIRECT DEPOSIT IS SENT TO A CLOSED OR WRONG BANK ACCOUNT?

The IRS says: The payment will be reissued by mail to the address on file with the IRS.

WHERE’S MY PAYMENT? WHO CAN I CALL?

Maybe you’re thinking you’re going to get someone on the phone who can tell you why the deposit was sent to the wrong address, why you’re getting a debit card versus a direct deposit.