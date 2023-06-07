IRS owes 45,800 North Carolinians $44.4M in refunds

If you didn't file 2019 taxes, you have until July 17, 2023 to file and get your refund money.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are 45,800 North Carolinians that are owed money by the IRS. The total owed to those North Carolinians is $44.4 Million.

That's a payday of about $960 a taxpayer if it was split up evenly.

“Three years ago, and I can't believe it was three years ago we were served up a surprise with the Coronavirus. The IRS delayed the requirement to file your tax return until July 15, 2020. Because of that, one of the laws written was if you are due a refund, you have three years to claim that refund, so that deadline is July 17, 2023,” said Ryan Dodson of Liberty Tax Services.

If you don’t file your 2019 taxes to get your refund by July 17, 2023, then Uncle Sam gets to keep your cash.



Your starting point for getting your money back is the IRS website, irs.gov.



On the main page, you'll see “Sign Into Your Account”.

Now, you may not have an online account, but you'll create one. When you do, you'll be able to ‘Access Your Tax Records’. You'll need that, because this is probably the only way you'll be able to get your W2s or 1099's from 2019 so you can file your taxes before that July 17 deadline.



Why are there so many refunds out there? Tax experts say sometimes people don't file taxes because their income is so low. In this case, they could have a refund due to a child or dependent credit they didn't know about.

Other times, people don’t file taxes because they owe the government for something else.

“If you owe back taxes or back child support, it's better to file a tax return, because while the government will take it for the back taxes or child support, at least you get the credit for that,” said Dodson.