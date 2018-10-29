It's that time again, time to talk about the IRS scam call. You may have heard about it but not everyone has, and I know this because 2WTK gets calls every week about it! One couple reached out to our TEGNA Verify team after they received two phone calls in a day and the couple really feared they owed back taxes and were going to jail.

THE IRS DOES NOT:

Call you at home out of the blue.

Demand immediate payment.

Threaten immediate jail time or arrest without payment.

Take payment in any kind of gift card.

THE IRS DOES:

Send a letter through the mail.

Verify any correspondence by you calling the IRS number on the website.

You can let the IRS know you got the scam call or the NC Attorney General's office. But what you really need to do, is just delete the message, don't pick up the phone if you don't recognize the number or don't engage when you get the call.

